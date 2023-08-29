Telugu Language Day: Two sisters make Gidugu Venkata Ramamurthy's sculpture

On the occasion of Telugu Language Day celebrated on the birth anniversary of Gidugu Venkata Ramamurthy who made significant contributions to the Telugu language, two sisters Sohita and Dhanyatalu from Rangampet, East Godavari district, have created a magnificent sculpture carrying the slogan 'Learn any language... add Telugu language to it'. The sculpture includes Gidugu Venkata Ramamurthy, reminding viewers of his contributions.

The sculpture also features the logo of HMTV, a Telugu news channel known for delivering news to the people of Telugu states.

In 1966, Telugu was declared the official language of the state of Andhra Pradesh through the Andhra Pradesh Official Language Act. Additionally, Telugu has been recognised as the official language in the Union Territory of Yanam, along with the Telugu states. In 2008, Telugu, along with Kannada, was recognised as an ancient language.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy conveyed his greetings on the occasion of Telugu Language Day. He acknowledged Gidugu Venkata Ramamurthy as one of the greatest modern Telugu linguists and recognised his efforts in making the Telugu language accessible to the common people through his movement.

CM Jagan tweeted about the importance of improving language skills to enhance literacy and contribute to human development. He extended his greetings to everyone on this special day dedicated to celebrating Gidugu's birthday.

