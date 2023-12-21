Telugu medical student dies while traveling in a car in America

A young woman who had gone to America to pursue higher medical education, tragically lost her life while traveling in a car. The medical student aged 22 and hailing from Vijayawada Gramin Prasadampadu, had recently completed her degree in physiotherapy from a college in the city. In August this year, she went to Chicago, USA to pursue her MS.

However, on Wednesday, while traveling in a car, a gas leak occurred, causing both woman and the car driver to lose consciousness. They were immediately rushed to the hospital by onlookers, but sadly, the doctors confirmed that she had already passed away.

The deceased friends in America promptly informed her family members about the tragic incident. Her family members in Vijayawada were devastated by the loss of their daughter, especially because they could not have anticipated such a tragic end to her pursuit of higher education in America.

The grieving family members now seek the government's assistance in repatriating Zaheera Naz's body back to their native place. The residents of Prasadampadu are engulfed in sorrow due to this tragic incident. Further details regarding the circumstances of the student's death are yet to be revealed.