Telugu People should remain grateful to NTR: Somireddy

Nellore: Sarvepalle MLA Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy has said that people of both Telugu speaking States should remain grateful to former CM of unified Andhra Pradesh Padmasree NT Rama Rao, who brought recognition to Telugu people and upheld self-respect across the world by establishing TDP in 1983.

He spoke during the centenary celebrations of NTR organised in Sidney of Australia, the MLA said that it is highly impossible for any political party to emerge to power within a span of a few months, but NTR made it possible within 11 months of establishing TDP.

Recalling his long association with NTR since the formation of the party in 1983, Somireddy said that during anti-arrack movement was rampant in 1991 in Nellore district, NTR came to Nellore following the invitation of All Party Struggle Committee, and promised to impose total ban on liquor. As per the assurance, former CM NT Rama Rao implemented total ban after TDP came to power in 1994, even after knowing that it will cause huge loss.

The MLA said that NT Rama Rao was responsible for the construction of Telugu Ganga Project, introduction of kilo rice@ Rs 2, construction of pakka houses. He alleged that the YSRCP came to power in 2019 by promising liquor ban but it did liquor trade as Rs 10,000 crores liquor scam was witnessed during its five-year tenure.