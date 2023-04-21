Telugu student dies after assailants opened fire in Ohio in America

A Telugu student was brutally murdered in America. Going into the details, Veera Saiesh from Palakollu of West Godavari district went to America for higher studies and doing Masters at Ohio State Pines University. He works as a part-time employee at a Fuel station in Columbus Franklinton.



However, at 12.50 pm on Wednesday (Thursday afternoon IST), two assailants opened fire and took cash while performing duty at the fuel station. Saiesh was seriously injured in the shooting and taken to Ohio Health Grant Medical Centre and pronounced dead while undergoing treatment. The family members of the deceased said that they received information about the incident at 8 pm on Thursday.



Veera Ramana from Palakollu town died four years ago. His younger son Saiesh is studying M.Sc in Ohio State Pines University, USA. Saiesh, who went to the US two years ago, is assisting the family in resolving financial problems and pursuing MS last semester.