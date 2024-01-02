Telugu Vaibhava Shobha Yatra as eyefiest in Rajahmundry

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Andhra Saraswata Parishad and Chaitanya Educational Institutions organized a grand Shobha Yatra of the Telugu language on Tuesday in the background of organizing International Telugu Mahasabhalu on the 5th, 6th, and 7th of this month at the Godavari Institute of Engineering Technology (GIET), Rajamahendravaram.

Swatmanandendra Saraswathi Swami, Uttaradhikari of Visakhapatnam Sarada Peetham participated as the chief guest and garlanded the statue of Swami Vivekananda. On this occasion, he said that even though there are many languages, the sweetness of the Telugu language should not be forgotten. One should respect his mother tongue as he respects his mother, he said.

He appreciated that the World Telugu Congress is being held in the cultural capital of Rajahmundry. Rajahmundry MP Margani Bharat Ram said that the translation of Mahabharata into Telugu by Nannaya Bhattaraka on this land is a matter of pride for all Godavari residents. He wished the Telugu Mahasabhalu to be successful. KVV Satyanarayana Raju, Chairman of Chaitanya Educational Institutions, said that these Mahasabhalu will be a festival for all Telugu all over the world.

Dr. Ghazal Srinivas, President of Andhra Saraswata Parishad said that the Chaturveda Yajna started at GIET under the guidance of TTD Vedic scholars in the background of Telugu Mahasabha. Municipal Corporation Commissioner K. Dinesh Kumar said that everyone should recognize the greatness of the Telugu language and protect the mother tongue.

Swatmanandendra Saraswati started the Shobha Yatra by waving the flag. Images of Rajarajanarendra, Nannayya, and Narayana Bhattaraka are placed on the chariot. Hundreds of students from different schools and NSS volunteers participated by displaying photos of literary figures and celebrities. The yatra proceeded through Kambalacheruvu, Devichowk, Kotagummam and reached the Pushkara Ghat. Rajahmundry Urban Development Authority (RUDA) Chairman Routhu Surya Prakasa Rao and others paid tribute to the statue of Rajaraja Narendra.

BC Welfare Association leader Dr. Anasuri Padma Latha, YSRCP Youth Leader Jakkampudi Ganesh, Spiritualist Chinna Venkanna Babu, Aditya Educational Institutions Director SP Gangi Reddy, city dignitaries M. Kesava Raju, Telugu Mahasabhalu Coordinator Sunanda Ramesh, Sumedha Raju, Mega Chowdary, Andhra Saraswata Parishad Chief Advisors K. Ram Prasad, Shatavadhani Kadimella Varaprasad and others participated.