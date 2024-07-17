Telugu worker stranded in Kuwait reunited with family with help from AP Minister Nara Lokesh

A Telugu worker named Shiva, who was stranded in Kuwait and shared his hardships in a viral video, has finally been reunited with his family in Madanapally, Andhra Pradesh. The initiative to bring Shiva back to his hometown was taken by AP Minister Nara Lokesh after he saw the emotional video posted by Shiva.

In the video, Shiva pleaded for help from Saranya and broke down in tears as he shared his struggles in Kuwait. Minister Lokesh immediately took action and appointed Shiva to his team, ensuring that he was safely brought back to AP with the help of the central government.

Happy for Siva and his family! God bless them!! https://t.co/L6E1i60eJ0 — Lokesh Nara (@naralokesh) July 17, 2024

On Wednesday, Shiva finally reached his native place and was welcomed by his emotional family members. Minister Lokesh expressed his happiness at Shiva's safe return and shared a video on 'X' showing the heartfelt reunion between Shiva and his family.

The efforts made by Minister Nara Lokesh to bring Shiva back home have been praised by many, and Shiva's family is grateful for the help they received during this difficult time.