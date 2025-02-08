Temperatures rises in AP and Telangana ahead of summer

February is proving to be uncharacteristically warm this year, with temperatures soaring to alarming levels leading to an unusual heat wave, causing troubles across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

For the past three to four days, many districts in the region have recorded temperatures ranging from 33 to 37 degrees Celsius, raising concerns about the potential severity of the upcoming summer. With Shivaratri, often seen as a marker for the end of winter, still weeks away in March, people are already struggling with oppressive heat both day and night.

The Meteorological Department has reported that temperatures are expected to rise further at the end of February. Officials from the Hyderabad Meteorological Center reported that the current temperatures are already 3.4 degrees higher than usual for this time of year in the Telugu states. They predict that this summer is likely to be hotter compared to the previous year.

Meteorologists attribute this early heat wave to a combination of east and southeast winds, along with ongoing issues such as rising carbon emissions, urbanization, and deforestation. As residents brace themselves for what could be a challenging summer, many are left wondering just how intense the heat will become in the weeks ahead.