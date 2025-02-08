Live
- BJP's top priority: Giving pure drinking water, housing, cleaning Yamuna changing face of Delhi by improving infrastructural facilities in Delhi and reduce air pollution
- Speculations are rife that Parvesh Varma a prominent Jat leader from New Delhi is likely candidate of CM. Parvesh is also a young leader. He is just 50 years
- Prime Minister Modi to address party workers at BJP Office at 5 pm today
- BJP after forming Government will discuss and decide what to do with Seeshmahal the Rs 50 crore official residence
- Giving breaking. Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal who said if you think I am unclean dont wont for me got a reply from the voters who voted against him. Kejriwal lost by over 2000 votes. His number 2 Manish Sisodia accepted defeat. CM Atishi lost elections. Sada Aadmi to Seeshmahal people rejected says BJP
- Kejriwal Team loses elections
- Govt inks MoU with University of Liverpool
- Google Calendar Drops Pride and BHM Events Citing Sustainability Issues
- CCB arrests theft accused absconding for 12 years
- Delhi election result: Voters Reject Kejriwal's Leadership, CM Atishi Secures Narrow Victory
Temperatures rises in AP and Telangana ahead of summer
February is proving to be uncharacteristically warm this year, with temperatures soaring to alarming levels leading to an unusual heat wave, causing troubles across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
For the past three to four days, many districts in the region have recorded temperatures ranging from 33 to 37 degrees Celsius, raising concerns about the potential severity of the upcoming summer. With Shivaratri, often seen as a marker for the end of winter, still weeks away in March, people are already struggling with oppressive heat both day and night.
The Meteorological Department has reported that temperatures are expected to rise further at the end of February. Officials from the Hyderabad Meteorological Center reported that the current temperatures are already 3.4 degrees higher than usual for this time of year in the Telugu states. They predict that this summer is likely to be hotter compared to the previous year.
Meteorologists attribute this early heat wave to a combination of east and southeast winds, along with ongoing issues such as rising carbon emissions, urbanization, and deforestation. As residents brace themselves for what could be a challenging summer, many are left wondering just how intense the heat will become in the weeks ahead.