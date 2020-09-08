Temple Chariot Construction will begin soon: AP Endowment Minister Vellampalli Srinivas

Andhra Pradesh Revenue Minister Vellampally Srinivas said the government was taking steps to replace the chariot that accidentally caught fire two days ago with a new one soon. He said that the government has already taken steps to gather all the details related to the incident and action would be taken instead of repeating such incidents in the future.

Revenue Minister Velampally Srinivasa Rao said the burning of the chariot of Antarvedi Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy was very sad. He was speaking at a media conference organized by the Revenue Minister at the camp office on Monday along with the SC Corporation chairman Pedapati Ammaji. He said the government had taken the incident of burning a chariot at Antarvedi very seriously and in-depth investigation is underway into whether it was a human error or whether someone did it on purpose. He said orders have been issued for the construction of the Antarvedi chariot at a cost of Rs. 95 lakh by February.

He said the TDP had no moral right to talk about Hindu temples. Chandrababu demolished 40 temples with the bend of Pushkara. The Minister reminded on this occasion that 23 people were died in Godavari Pushkara. Taking a potshot at Chandrababu, who set up a fact-finding committee on the Antarvedi incident questioned why the fact-finding was not done when 23 people were dead in Pushkar.

He said orders have been issued to install CCTV cameras in every temple to prevent similar incidents in the future. He said there were suspicions that the opposition had conspired to bring the government into disrepute. The minister said the temple staff had been suspended over the chariot burning incident and EO had been transferred. He said that some parties have been alleging government and assured that the sentiments of Hindus respected. He appealed to everyone not to believe the untruths coming on social media.