Temple Festival: Devotees take part in unique ritual at Chinna Hoturu

Kurnool: Devotees took part in a unique ritual at Chinna Hoturu village in Aspari mandal of Kurnool district on Monday.

The villagers during every year celebrate Sri Sidda Rameshwara Swamy Rathotsavam. The festival would be celebrated for a period of four days (from April 15 to 18).

Devotees in large number from the surrounding villages throng the village to participate in the Utsavam. On the final day of the festival on April 18, Sri Siddarameshwara Swamy temple priest Veera Bhadra Swamy kicks the devotees following an age-old tradition. This tradition is being followed for the last 500 years.

According to Manjunath, a devotee of Chinna Hotur village, in ancient days, celestial marriage was performed to Lord Siva and Goddess Parvathi. During that time the devotees who witnessed the event committed some mistakes.

Veerabhadra Swamy, son of Lord Siva and Goddess Parvathi, expressed ire over the devotees for their mistakes. To relieve the devotees from the mistakes, the temple priest, whose name is also Veerabhadra, on behalf of Lord Veerabhadra Swamy kicks the devotees. While kicking the devotees, the priest would hold Trishul and carry the idols of the God and Goddess on his head, Manjunath pointed out.

Another devotee Siddappa said that Sri Sidda Rameshwara Swamy Rathotsavam would be celebrated in a grand manner every year. During the four-day festival, Kalynanotsavam to God and Goddess would be performed. Later, on the final day of the festival, people in large number come from surrounding villages and eagerly wait to get kicked by the priest.

It is believed that they would be relieved from the sins and bestowed with peace and prosperity if they take part in the ritual on the final day of the festival. After getting blessed by the priest, the devotees would again perform prayers to the Lord and Goddess, said Siddappa.

He further said that after the completion of the kicking event, almost all people would celebrate Vasantotsavam.

The villagers would dig big pits and fill it with pink coloured water. Later, they pour the water on all devotees marking the conclusion of the festival.