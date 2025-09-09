Temples reopened across state after purification rituals

Vijayawada/Tirupati: All major temples in the state were reopened early Monday after purification rituals following the lunar eclipse.

Darshan for devotees began at 6 am in the Srivari temple at Tirumala on Monday. As the lunar eclipse lasted from 9.50 pm on Sunday till 1.31 am on Monday, the temple doors were closed at 3:30 pm on Sunday as per the tradition. After nearly 12 hours, the temple doors were reopened at 3 am on Monday.

Following the temple purification rituals, Punyahavachanam, and other Kaikaryams, devotees were allowed for darshan. Due to the lunar eclipse, the Matrusri Tarigonda Vengamamba Annaprasadam Complex, which was closed at 3 pm on Sunday, was reopened at 7.30 am on Monday. After the purification of the kitchen, Annaprasadam distribution to devotees commenced from 8.30 am onwards.

Devotees who have no tokens will have to wait for 12 hours for darshan. According to TTD, devotees have been waiting in 18 compartments.

Other major temples in both the Telugu states, which were also shut on account of the lunar eclipse on Sunday, reopened early Monday.

Mallikarjuna temple in Srisailam, Kodandarama temple at Vontimitta, Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha temple at Simhachalam and Kanaka Durga temple at Vijayawada were reopened for devotees after purification rituals.

The priests of the Srisailam temple reopened the doors at 5 am after performing the rituals. The devotees were allowed for darshan from 7.30 am. It is common for temples to shut their doors during solar and lunar eclipses. The authorities cancel darshan and all sevas during eclipses.

Sri Suryanarayana Swami temple, also known as Sun temple at Arasavalli in Srikakulam district and Saraswati temple also reopened on Monday morning.