Ten families of YSRCP joins in TDP in Kadiri

At the residence of Kandikunta Venkataprasad in Kadiri town, 10 families belonging to YSRCP from Katarupalli village of Gandlapenta mandal left the YSR Congress party and joined the party in the presence of Kandikunta Venkataprasad, the candidate of Kadiri Telugu Desam Party.

Nayya , Narasimhulu, Vengamuni, Gangojamma, Uttam, Vemaiah, etc., wearing Telugu Desam Party scarves, Kandikunta Venkataprasad invited Mandal Convener CM Kondaiah. Telugu Desam Party Leaders Meda Shankara, Vishwanath Reddy, Chinnodu, ITDP Pawan, Gangireddy and others participated in this program.