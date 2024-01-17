  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Ten families of YSRCP joins in TDP in Kadiri

Ten families of YSRCP joins in TDP in Kadiri
x
Highlights

At the residence of Kandikunta Venkataprasad in Kadiri town, 10 families belonging to YSRCP from Katarupalli village of Gandlapenta mandal left the...

At the residence of Kandikunta Venkataprasad in Kadiri town, 10 families belonging to YSRCP from Katarupalli village of Gandlapenta mandal left the YSR Congress party and joined the party in the presence of Kandikunta Venkataprasad, the candidate of Kadiri Telugu Desam Party.

Nayya , Narasimhulu, Vengamuni, Gangojamma, Uttam, Vemaiah, etc., wearing Telugu Desam Party scarves, Kandikunta Venkataprasad invited Mandal Convener CM Kondaiah. Telugu Desam Party Leaders Meda Shankara, Vishwanath Reddy, Chinnodu, ITDP Pawan, Gangireddy and others participated in this program.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X