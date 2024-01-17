Live
- Former minister Madhu Swamy aspirant for Tumakuru ticket
- Kalyana Rama Shrine in Chikkamagaluru Holds Myths of Lord Rama, Sita, and Bhima Keechaka
- No hearing held in SC on Chandrababu's anticipatory bail plea in Fibernet case
- Bengal Govt has turned Gangasagar Mela into a money-minting event: LoP
- ‘Bigg Boss 17’: Munawar, Vicky get into a physical fight over a ‘bucket’
- Navy team to Chadar trek Ladakh's frozen Zanskar River
- Gujarat High Court acts on post-cataract surgery complications at hospital, next hearing on Feb 7
- PM Modi asks Kerala BJP workers to reach out to people ahead of LS polls
- Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024: Expected Changes in Samsung Galaxy S24 Series
- Need some time to examine report on question if LMV licence holders can drive light transport vehicles: Centre to Supreme Court
Ten families of YSRCP joins in TDP in Kadiri
At the residence of Kandikunta Venkataprasad in Kadiri town, 10 families belonging to YSRCP from Katarupalli village of Gandlapenta mandal left the YSR Congress party and joined the party in the presence of Kandikunta Venkataprasad, the candidate of Kadiri Telugu Desam Party.
Nayya , Narasimhulu, Vengamuni, Gangojamma, Uttam, Vemaiah, etc., wearing Telugu Desam Party scarves, Kandikunta Venkataprasad invited Mandal Convener CM Kondaiah. Telugu Desam Party Leaders Meda Shankara, Vishwanath Reddy, Chinnodu, ITDP Pawan, Gangireddy and others participated in this program.
