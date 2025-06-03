Tenders finalised for construction of five admin towers in Amaravati

Vijayawada: Minister for Municipal Administration P Narayana said the CRDA meeting led by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Monday finalised tenders for construction of five administrative towers in Amaravati core capital area.

Giving details of CRDA meeting, the Minister said the tender for construction of Rs 882 cr GAD tower bagged by NC Company, Rs 1,487 cr worth HOD towers by Shapoorji Pallonji and Rs 1,304 cr HOD tower by L&T company have been finalised.He said the concerned companies will start construction work soon.

The Minister said the construction of administrative towers will be taken up as per the designs approved during the previous TDP regime. He said 5,000 acres of land was required for the construction of an International Airport in Amaravati and 2,500 acres for Smart Industries Eity and another 2,500 acres for International Sports City. The government is yet to take a decision on whether to acquire land or go for land pooling. He said the government has to acquire 40,000 acres from people. However, farmers are preferring land pooling.

The Minister said the constructions in Amaravati capital will be completed in three years.