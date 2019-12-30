Tenders for works worth 115 cr ready for Nellore: Minister P Anil Kumar Yadav

Nellore: Minister for Water Resources Dr P Anil Kumar Yadav stated that works worth Rs.115 crore are getting ready for tendering process in the city limits. The Minister visited Nellore Municipal Corporation and held a review meeting with officials on Sunday.

He instructed the civic officials to remove flex boards relating to political parties and private agencies in the city immediately and to make the city eco-friendly. The corporation would be providing permissions from January onwards for arranging hoardings in corporation limits, he added.

He said proposals were sent to the Union government for the construction of flyovers in the city. Nellore M P Adala Prabhakar Reddy and Rajya Sabha Member Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy have already raised the issue in the House, and urged the Centre to sanction required funds for construction of the flyovers.

The civic body would get Rs.100 crore for its development works,' said the Minister.

The Minister directed the officials that the corporation should take up special plantation programme in city limits from January. He instructed the civic officials, and ward secretariats to plant saplings in every division.

Later, he also visited Lakshmipuram, Vaikuntapuram in the 5th division limits. Minister appealed to the citizens to utilize the services of Grama Sachivalayam in their divisions for any official needs. Nellore rural MLA K Sridhar Reddy, NUDA Vice-Chairman T Bapi Reddy, Commissioner PVVS Murthy and others were present.