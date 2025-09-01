Tenders split for faster progress of works

Rajamahendravaram: Thelong-awaited redevelopment of the Rajahmundry railway station is set to gain momentum as the Railway Ministry has announced tenders for the project. The decision to split the tenders into three separate packages aims to expedite the work, with a target completion date set for the Godavari Pushkarams in 2027. The initiative follows persistent efforts by Member of Parliament Daggubati Purandeswari, who has been actively pursuing the project. According to sources, MP Purandeswari had met Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to accelerate the process. The minister, in response, dispatched a Gatishakti Team to review the project, which subsequently approved the plans and sanctioned the funds.

Despite the sanctioning of Rs 271 crore for the project, there was a significant delay in the tendering process. MP Purandeswari had raised this issue with South Central Railway General Manager Sanjay Kumar Srivastava in July. During the meeting, she requested that the tenders be called immediately and suggested they be divided to ensure faster execution. The General Manager reportedly agreed to her suggestion. Following this, the Railway Ministry issued tender notifications on August 17, dividing the project into three distinct packages-- EPC Tenders for New Buildings: This includes the construction of new buildings on both the eastern and western sides of the station and a 12-meter-wide roof plaza; Platform and Foot Over Bridge Tenders:

This package covers the construction of two new Foot Over Bridges (FOBs), the renovation of platforms, the extension of platforms 4 and 5, and the widening of platform; and Demolition and Alteration Tenders: A separate EPC tender has been called for the demolition and alteration of existing structures. By splitting the project into these three components, railway officials believe that different contractors can work simultaneously, leading to a much faster completion of the project.