Centre insulting Gandhi and undermining federal structure: Khandre

Belagavi: Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar B. Khandre on Tuesday accused the Union government of insulting Mahatma Gandhi and weakening India’s federal structure by altering the name and framework of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS).

Speaking at a protest organised by the Congress party near the Gandhi statue at Suvarna Soudha, and later addressing the media, Khandre said the BJP-led NDA government had diluted the very objective of the employment guarantee scheme, which was introduced by the UPA government to provide assured employment to rural workers.

“The Centre has not only acted against the poor but has also struck at the foundation of cooperative federalism. By changing the name and structure of the scheme, the Modi government has insulted Mahatma Gandhi and burdened state governments financially,” he said. Khandre pointed out that after the introduction of GST, the share of tax revenue available to states had already reduced. He added that the state’s allocation under the 15th Finance Commission had also been curtailed. “Now, by introducing a 60:40 funding ratio, the Centre is imposing additional financial pressure on states, thereby damaging the federal structure,” he said.

The minister further alleged that the NDA government had filed false cases against Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, which were now being exposed in courts as baseless. “The BJP has undermined democracy by indulging in vote theft and now, by removing Mahatma Gandhi’s name and weakening welfare schemes, it is attacking the livelihoods of the poor,” he said.

Calling the move an “act of extreme arrogance,” Khandre said the Congress party would continue its struggle against the Centre’s anti-poor and anti-federal policies.