Delhi court order vindicates Congress stand: Manjunath Bhandary

Welcoming the decision of the Rouse Avenue Court in New Delhi to decline consideration of the Enforcement Directorate’s chargesheet against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald-linked money laundering case, Karnataka Legislative Council member and KPCC working president Manjunath Bhandary on Tuesday said the verdict reaffirmed faith in truth and justice.

In a statement issued here, Bhandary described the court’s ruling as a “victory for truth” and a strong rebuttal to what he termed as a politically motivated action against the Congress leadership.

He said the order had further strengthened public confidence in the ideological foundations and democratic commitment of the Congress party.