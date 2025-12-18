FKCCI, govt launch ‘INNO- Manthan’ to promote student entrepreneurship

Belagavi: In a major step towards nurturing entrepreneurship and innovation among students, the Government of Karnataka, in collaboration with the Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI), has announced the launch of a Business Plan Presentation Competition titled “FKCCI INNO-Manthan” for students of Undergraduate, Postgraduate and Diploma courses in Government Higher Education Institutions.

The initiative aims to encourage students to pursue entrepreneurship and develop a strong start-up culture, enabling them to emerge as future job creators rather than job seekers. The programme builds on the success of FKCCI’s MANTHAN initiative, launched in 2009, which has provided a platform for student entrepreneurs to present innovative business ideas and connect with industry leaders, investors, academicians and mentors.

As part of the initiative, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between FKCCI and the Department of Higher Education, Government of Karnataka, at Suvarna Soudha, Belagavi. The MoU was signed by Uma Reddy, President, FKCCI, and Kumari Manjushri, IAS, Commissioner, Department of College and Technical Education, in the presence of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Higher Education Minister Dr. MC Sudhakar.

Speaking on the occasion, officials said the programme is specifically designed to empower students from government colleges by providing them exposure to entrepreneurship, business planning and innovation-driven thinking. The event was also attended by CA Shravan Guduthur, Chairman, MANTHAN Committee, FKCCI; Shri Prabhakar Munnolli, President, BDCCI; and Shri Sanjeev Katti Shetty, Immediate Past President, BDCCI, Belagavi.

Under the INNO-Manthan programme, awareness programmes and three one-day knowledge workshops will be conducted, during which industry experts will guide students on preparing business plans and presenting them effectively. Students will form teams of four members and submit their business proposals, with the option to submit multiple entries.

The final list of selected teams will be announced in July 2026, following which shortlisted teams will present their business plans before an eminent jury comprising senior industry professionals and investors. Cash prizes and certificates will be awarded to winning teams, providing recognition and encouragement to young innovators across the state.

The INNO-Manthan initiative is expected to play a key role in strengthening Karnataka’s start-up ecosystem by bringing entrepreneurial opportunities to students in government higher education institutions.