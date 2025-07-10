Tense scenes mark Jagan’s visit to Chittoor

Bangarupalem(Chittoor dist): Amid tight police restrictions and clear instructions to limit public mobilisation, thousands of YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) supporters flooded the Bangarupalem market yard on Wednesday during the visit of former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, leading to tense and chaotic scenes during the day. From early morning until the conclusion of Jagan’s visit, a high-alert situation prevailed across the mandal headquarters, posing a major challenge for the police to maintain law and order. Despite official guidelines restricting access to just 30 leaders at the helipad and another 500 at the market yard due to space constraints, large number of YSRCP cadres turned up at both locations. Despite a police ban on rallies and roadshows, Jagan’s convoy moved from the helipad to the market yard in a large procession of vehicles, turning it into an impromptu show of strength.

Even before Jagan arrived, hundreds had gathered at the helipad and thousands surged into the market yard, breaching barricades and overwhelming the security arrangements. As the crowd swelled, a stampede-like situation emerged, prompting police to resort to a mild lathi-charge to control the situation.

At one point, Jagan was informed that a party worker from Chandragiri had suffered a bleeding injury. When he tried to step out of his vehicle to meet and console the injured worker, district Superintendent of Police VN Manikanta Chandolu reportedly prevented him from doing so. Despite his argument, the SP did not allow Jagan to disembark, after which the former chief minister proceeded with the convoy.

Multiple check-posts were set up along all routes leading to Bangarupalem, where police stopped vehicles, checked documents, and closely monitored movements. Surveillance through CCTV and drones was deployed to track developments. Still, commotion prevailed along the stretch from the helipad to the market yard, forcing police to act again as crowd control measures struggled to hold. During the melee, YSRCP leader MC Vijayananda Reddy reportedly sustained injuries after falling from a vehicle in the convoy. Some women were also said to have fallen and suffered minor injuries amid the rush. The YSRCP accused the police of imposing excessive and politically motivated restrictions, alleging that the measures were undemocratic and aimed at preventing farmers from voicing their distress.