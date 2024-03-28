Tense situations prevailed at Jagan's "Memanta Siddam" bus yatra - Bhuma Akhila Priya taken into police custody

Allagadda: Tense situations prevailed at Yerraguntla village in Allagadda constituency on Thursday due to the arrest of former Minister Bhuma Akhila Priya. On the second day of Jagan's "Memanta Siddam" bus Yatra continued in Allagadda constituency of Nandyal district. Jagan had an interaction session with the people and farmers at Yerraguntla village in Allagadda constituency. While Jagan was interacting with the people, former Minister Bhuma Akhila Priya along with her cader came to the spot. After reaching the spot Akhila tried to give a representation to Jagan. But her attempt was thwarted by the police. With the police thwarting Akhila Priya a verbal argument took place between the police, Akhila Priya and her cader. Later she was taken into custody and shifted to the police station.

Akhila Priya speaking to media persons said that "I have gone to give a representative to the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh". As a common public, not on the grounds of party, I wanted to bring the problems of the constituency to the notice of Chief Minister. Before that I have also asked to give permission to meet Jagan for giving representation but my appeal was denied by the police authorities. With the denying of permission I had gone to see Jagan. What is wrong in meeting Jagan, asked Akhila Priya.

She has alleged that the MLC Gangula Prabhakar Reddy has attacked the farmers and TDP party caders. They also pelted stones on TDP caders and farmers that tried to meet Jagan.

Jagan Mohan Reddy is not only chief minister to his party, he is CM to all. He should speak to everyone not taking parties into consideration, Akhila Priya said.

The MLC Gangula Prabhakar Reddy condemning the attack has said that it was just a public stunt of Akhila Priya . As an MLA candidate she should be knowing that no grievances would be entertained when the model code of conduct is in force.