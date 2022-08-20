Tension continues in Palasa town

Srikakulam: Tension continuous in Palasa town over Srinivasa Nagar issue. Revenue and municipal officials made an attempt to demolish TDP councillor, G Suryanarayana and other 51

houses by claiming it as illegal constructions. On Saturday TDP Srikakulam MP K Rammohan Naidu visited Srinivasa Nagar and enquired about the situation and expressed his solidarity to the house owners.

He fumed at Palasa YSRCP MLA and minister for animal husbandry S Appala Raju for initiating unethical fight against Opposition leaders and their followers. Large number of TDP leaders and cadres gathered at Srinivasa Nagar at Palasa while MP visited the spot and poured their woes in front of him. They also condemned arrest of MP, TDP MLAs, K Atchannaidu and B Shok on Friday while proceeding to Palasa. Appala Raju alleged that TDP councillor, G Suryanarayana and 51 others who are his followers have occupied irrigation tank and constructed houses. He said that officials are doing their duties as per rules.

He announced to organise huge rally in Palasa town on Sunday by opposing TDP leaders land grabbing activities. He appealed to party cadres and common people to participate in the rally.