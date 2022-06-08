Tension erupts in Jonada as police stops Somu Veerraju from going to Amalapuram

Tensions erupted when police intercepted BJP state president Somu Veerraju at Jonada in East Godavari district while he was on his way to visit the families of the victims of the Amalapuram riots and those involved in the case.



The police have clarified that his visit to Amalapuram is not allowed as the section 30 is in force. With this, Somu Veerraju was stopped for half an hour at Jonada. Another vehicle was stopped by the police to stop moving Veerraju from moving ahead.



The BJP state president was furious with the police for stopping the vehicle and spoke to the district SP and asked for permission. After that, the police allowed him to go to Ravulapalem.



It is known that police had imposed the section 144 and section 30 in Amalapuram following the violence erupted in the district after naming the Konaseema district after BR Ambedkar. The police arrested about more than 100 protestors in connection with the riots. It is also known that protestors have set fire to the minister and MLA houses in Amalapuram.