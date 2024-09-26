Live
Tension Erupts Outside Former Minister Nani's Residence Amid Janasena Protests
Tension flared in front of former minister Perni Nani's residence as Janasena activists staged a protest over comments he made regarding the Tirupati laddu controversy. The demonstrators demanded that Nani should apologise for remarks, leading to a charged atmosphere as supporters from both sides exchanged slogans.
As the situation escalated, members of the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YCP) arrived at the scene, further intensifying the confrontation. Responding to the growing tension, police intervened and dispersed the YCP supporters from the area.
During the protest, Bandi Ramakrishna, the Janasena in-charge who spearheaded the agitation, was detained by police to restore order. The incident highlights ongoing political disputes in the region and underscores the fervent loyalty of party activists.