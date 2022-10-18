Tension grips at Rajahmundry as Amaravati farmers were attacked

Tension prevailed at Amaravati farmers Maha Padayatra at Rajamahendravaram as the farmers reach Azad Chowk with the clashes between the supporters of Amaravati and decentralisation who raised slogans against each other. The police have set up barricades to prevent untoward incidents from both sides.

Meanwhile, it is alleged that the MP Margani Bharat who led the protest along with the followers has vandalised the barricades and attacked the farmers Maha Padayatra with bottles and chairs where farmers injured and fell unconscious.

However, the Rajahmundry MP rubbished the allegations and accused that the farmers have provoked them by pelting bottles and stones while they were holding protest in support to the decentralisation peacefully.

The farmers' march to continue from Amaravati to AP's capital has reached 37th day in Rajahmundry. Jana Sena and BJP leaders expressed their solidarity with Amaravati farmers' march and came in large numbers to participate in the padayatra. On the other hand, YSRCP has also planned for a public meeting at Azad Chowk in support of decentralisation of development.