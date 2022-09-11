Tension grips in Gudivada as TDP leaders tried to complain against Kodali Nani

Tension erupted in the town of Gudivada due to the comments made by the former minister of AP, MLA Kodali Nani against the TDP leaders and TDP chief Chandrababu and general secretary Lokesh. With this, the TDP leaders from 16 constituencies of the joint Krishna district led by Devineni Uma, Gadde Rammohan, Buddha Venkatesh and Varla Kakunu Rajaiah filed a complaint at the police station in Gudivada.



While reaching the TDP office, the police arrested the leaders everywhere. The police stopped MLA Gadde Rammohan's vehicle at the Kankipadu toll gate, arrested him and took him to Unguthuru police station. The local leaders of Pamarru were stopped by the police in Palmeru.

The TDP leaders who lodged a complaint at Tadepalli police station went to complain at one of the police stations under Gudivada range. However, they were obstructed.