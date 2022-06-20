Tension grips in Narsipatnam amid Ayyanna Patrudu's Deeksha against demolitions

The heat continues with the demolition of the retaining wall of the former minister's house. The situation became tense with the TDP giving call for Chalo Narsipatnam. The TDP has called for a protest against the attacks. However, police were alerted earlier and placed TDP leaders under house arrest everywhere in Anakapalli district. Anakapalli district TDP president Buddha Nagajagadishwara Rao and other leaders were arrested.

Police are setting up barricades and checking vehicles in Narsipatnam. TDP state president Atchennaidu, Telugu woman president Vangalapudi Anita and former minister Mrinalini were provided security at their homes.

Meanwhile, police blocked TDP leaders entering for Narsipatnam from surrounding districts. Former MLA Arimilli Radhakrishnan and former minister Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy were arrested in West Godavari district Tanuku and former minister Bandaru Satyanarayanamurthy in Vennelapalem arrested from going to Chalo Narsipatnam program. Former MLA KA Naidu in Vizianagaram, former Minister Kidari Shravan‌ and former MLA Giddy Ishwari were arrested by the police in Paderu.

Chintakayala Vijay son of Ayyanna Patrudu went for initiation in Narsipatnam. Former MLAs Palla Srinivas, Gandhi Babji, Pillai Govind Venkata Satyanarayana and KS Raj supported Vijay Deeksha. Several TDP and CPI leaders inspected the site where the wall was demolished near Ayyanna Patrudu's house. Telugu women from Visakhapatnam went to Ayyanna Patrudu's house and visited his wife Padmavati. And so on. Police have set up security in the town in the wake of 'Chalo Narsipatnam'.