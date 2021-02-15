Tension grips Nalakadoddi as TDP, YSRCP men clash

Kurnool :Tension prevailed at Nalakadoddi village in Pathikonda constituency on Sunday late night when the supporters of YSRCP and TDP clashed with each other during canvassing for sarpanch elections.

In the clash, one Bathina Loknath, the husband of sarpanch aspirant, was injured. The cops of Pathikonda police station on learning about the incident immediately rushed to the village and took stock of the situation.

According to information, one Bathina Hemavathi of Nalka Doddi village is contesting for sarpanch post on TDP banner. Her husband Bathina Lokanath accompanied with some villagers has gone to Atikalagundu village for canvassing on Sunday night. Atikalagundu is a majra village with which sarpanch would be single to both villages (Nalakadoddi and Atikalagundu). While the TDP men were busy in canvassing and urging the voters to support the candidature of Hemavathi, the YSRCP men intercepted them and warned them to go back else they have to face dire consequences.

The argument between both parties turned violent and in no time, both indulged in fierce fighting. In the incident, Bathina Loknath and some others were severely injured in the attack of YSRCP men. Bathina Loknath, speaking to media personnel, said they were peacefully urging voters to support the candidature of a sarpanch aspirant.

In the meantime, Bobby Reddy and his associates intercepted and threatened us to leave from the village immediately. Before we could convince them to leave in some time, they attacked us and injured several people, including me, alleged Bathina Lokanath.

Based on the complaint of Loknath, Pathikonda police registered a case. The women, who also participated in the canvassing, alleged the YSRCP men were threatening everyone. They have also injured women despite their repeated requests to set them free. The women alleged the YSRCP men have taken 4 cell phones and a woman has lost 2 grams of gold chain.

The third phase of polling is likely to start in the constituency on February 17.