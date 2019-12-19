Tension prevails after students stage protest at Vijayanagaram collectorate

Vizianagaram: Tension like the situation is created at collector office on Thursday as huge number of students have reached there to stage dharna against the government policies. Students, under the leadership of SFI have gathered there and demanded the higher officials to come out and give an assurance on fee reimbursement, clearance of pending bills of hostels and to release scholarships. Even they reached the Maharaja college and demanded the management to release the students to participate in the protest but the principal rejected and then the SFI leaders forced the management to send out the students. Police have arrested the students at collector office and sent them to the police station.