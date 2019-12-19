Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Tension prevails after students stage protest at Vijayanagaram collectorate

Tension prevails after students stage protest at Vijayanagaram collectorate
Highlights

Tension like the situation is created at collector office on Thursday as huge number of students have reached there to stage dharna against the...

Vizianagaram: Tension like the situation is created at collector office on Thursday as huge number of students have reached there to stage dharna against the government policies. Students, under the leadership of SFI have gathered there and demanded the higher officials to come out and give an assurance on fee reimbursement, clearance of pending bills of hostels and to release scholarships. Even they reached the Maharaja college and demanded the management to release the students to participate in the protest but the principal rejected and then the SFI leaders forced the management to send out the students. Police have arrested the students at collector office and sent them to the police station.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Anti-CAA protests: Farhan Akhtar, Huma Qureshi join protests19 Dec 2019 1:28 PM GMT

Anti-CAA protests: Farhan Akhtar, Huma Qureshi join protests

Jamia hearing: Jaising appeal SG to act as amicus
Jamia hearing: Jaising appeal SG to act as amicus
Did you know Manmohan Singh demanded CAA in 2003? BJP tweets video
Did you know Manmohan Singh demanded CAA in 2003? BJP tweets
IPL 2020 Auction Highlights: 62 players sold for Rs 140.3 crore
IPL 2020 Auction Highlights: 62 players sold for Rs 140.3 crore
Anti-CAA Protests: Historian Ramachandra Guha detained in Bangalore
Anti-CAA Protests: Historian Ramachandra Guha detained in...


Top