Tension prevails as airport-displaced block officials

Bhogapuram (Vizianagaram): The locals of Maradapalem in Bhogapuram mandal have strongly protested when the government officials arrived to evict them to initiate works for Bhogapuram international airport.

As per the previous given deadline to the villagers, the officials have reached the village on Friday to demolish the houses and level the village. But the locals, who could not avail the government package, have obstructed the officials. They said that around 400 people have to move to the rehabilitation colony Polipalli which is not yet completed. Actually some of the locals have migrated to some other areas earlier and they have also transferred their ration and Aadhaar cards to the migrated areas to avail ration groceries there.

But they have their houses in Maradapalem. As per the government norms, these migrated people are not eligible for getting the complete package on par with the locals residing here.

Now all these migrant labour are also obstructing the movement of the local residents from the place. In all, around 400 locals have blocked the officials and argued with them for additional financial support. Karrothu Bangarraju, constituency in-charge of TDP, Bhogapuram and Lokam Madhavi of Jana Sena also supported the locals and demanded that the government announce additional financial package. Recently, RDO R Suryakala visited the village and convinced the local people on the government support and instructed them to vacate the village at any cost by Friday. But they refused to vacate their homes.

However, people belonging to three other villages Bolinkalapalem, Mudasarlapeta and Rellipeta are vacating their villages and heading towards the new rehabilitation colony.