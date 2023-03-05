Tension prevails as demolition drive resumes at Ippatam

Tadepalli-Mangalagiri Municipal Corporation officials resumed demolition of compound walls of the houses at Ippatam village in Tadepalli mandal of Guntur district on Saturday. They demolished the compound walls of 12 houses with the help of two JCBs in the village despite opposition from the house owners. The officials informed the villagers that they have removed the compound walls of the house owners who had violated the sanctioned plan and constructed the compound walls. Tension prevailed for some period as the locals protested against the demolition of the compound walls.





Police force cordoned off the area as a precautionary measure. The house owners contended that there was no need to widen the roads at Ippatam village. The Jana Sena Party (JSP) leaders and activists protested against the demolition of the compound walls of the houses. JSP State general secretary Bonaboina Srinivasa Rao, party district president Gade Venkateswara Rao and others raised slogans against the government. They launched deeksha to mount pressure on the government to stop demolitions in the village.





Srinivasa Rao alleged that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and MLA Alla Rama Krishna Reddy hatched a conspiracy and were taking revenge against the villagers for extending cooperation to the public meeting organised by the JSP. He said when they had planned another meeting in Machilipatnam, the officials resumed the demolition drive.



