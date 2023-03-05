Tension prevails as demolition drive resumes at Ippatam
Compound walls of 12 houses razed
Police force cordoned off the area as a precautionary measure. The house owners contended that there was no need to widen the roads at Ippatam village. The Jana Sena Party (JSP) leaders and activists protested against the demolition of the compound walls of the houses. JSP State general secretary Bonaboina Srinivasa Rao, party district president Gade Venkateswara Rao and others raised slogans against the government. They launched deeksha to mount pressure on the government to stop demolitions in the village.
Srinivasa Rao alleged that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and MLA Alla Rama Krishna Reddy hatched a conspiracy and were taking revenge against the villagers for extending cooperation to the public meeting organised by the JSP. He said when they had planned another meeting in Machilipatnam, the officials resumed the demolition drive.