Tension prevails as SFI activists stage protest

Vijayawada: Tensions flared here on Saturday as hundreds of students, under the banner of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI), staged a massive protest at Dharna Chowk demanding immediate action on unresolved issues in the education sector.

The protest began with a huge rally from Besant Road to Dharna Chowk, where students raised slogans against the state government for “failing to honour promises made to the student community” NTR district police intervened as the agitation intensified, detaining several SFI leaders and shifting many students to police stations in Ajit Singh Nagar, Satyanarayanapuram, and One Town. A few female students who collapsed during the demonstration were rushed to a private hospital.

SFI state president P Rammohan and state secretary K Prasanna Kumar were among those arrested. The situation escalated further when students attempted to march to the residence of education minister Nara Lokesh, leading to clashes with police. Protesters alleged that police used excessive force and dragged students by their hair.

The SFI submitted a set of demands, including cancellation of GO 77 regarding reservations in jobs, immediate release of Rs 6,400 crore in pending scholarships and fee reimbursements, extension of the Talliki Vandanam scheme to all students, recruitment of teachers for vacant posts, and improved facilities in welfare hostels. They also alleged that colleges were withholding hall tickets and certificates due to fee arrears.

Former MLC and PDF leader K S Lakshmana Rao extended solidarity at Dharna Chowk, slamming the government for neglecting students’ issues despite repeated assurances during the election campaign and the Yuva Galam padayatra.

Speaking at the protest, SFI leaders accused both the Central and state governments of “betraying poor and middle-class students” by neglecting higher education and aided institutions. They demanded the withdrawal of GO Nos 35, 36, and 42, which affect aided colleges, and the immediate appointment of Vice-Chancellors and professors to fill long-pending vacancies.

The student body warned of a statewide movement if the government fails to act swiftly, demanding the release of arrested students and urging authorities to stop “illegal arrests and suppression of democratic protests.” SFI leaders LJ Naidu, Kiran, Ravi, Raja, and others also took part in the protest.