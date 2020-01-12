Tension prevails as YSRCP-Jana Sena activists clash in Kakinada over MLA's abusive comments

Tensions prevailed at Kakinada town in East Godavari district due to the clash between the Jana Sena and YCP followers over the abusive comments made by Kakinada MLA Dwarampudi Chandrasekhar Reddy on Saturday.

The clash erupted while the Jana Sena leaders tried to hold protests at YCP MLA Dwarampudi Chandrasekhar Reddy's residence for foul mouthing against Pawan Kalyan. The Jana Sena leaders demanded that the MLA resign from his post for making crap out of his comments.

The situation turned violent after the YCP leaders gathered in large numbers at the MLA house and retorted to Jana Sena cadre. The followers from both the parties pelted stone at each other.

On Saturday, YSR Congress party legislator kicked up a storm by making abusive comments at Telugu Desam Party president and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan, using foul language, for protesting against the proposal of three capitals in Andhra Pradesh.