Tension prevails at Madadam in Amaravati as police arrests women

With the protests against the three capital in Amaravati have reached 18th day, to retain Amaravati as capital, the farmers have taken to Sakala Janula Samme. As part of the program, the public had staged a novel protest by cleaning police and government employees vehicles at Velgapudi.

However, with the protests taking a violent turn, the police arrested women. The protesters allege that the police were acting brutally against them. In this regard, women's rally was blocked by the police in Mandadam, which caused tension situation, and the police have arrested the women citing law and order issues. On the other hand, CM Jagan made indirect comments on three capitals, saying that the government is firm on developing the three regions with equal justice.

The police issued notices to farmers of the Amaravati to appear before the Chilakalurupeta police station along with Aadhaar cards at 5 pm. The notices were issued under IPC sections 307, 324, 427 Read with 149. More than 15 farmers and labourers have been ordered to be present at Chilakaluripeta Rural Police Station.

Farmers have responded to these notices by alleging that the YCP government of conspiring to suppress the movement. The farmers expressed their outrage over the police issuing the notices while they are protesting peacefully.