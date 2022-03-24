Tension prevails at Prasadampadu as police arrest TDP MLAs

Vijayawada: Tension prevailed in Prasadampadu in Vijayawada rural mandal when the TDP leaders and functionaries were arrested by the police near the office of the Commissioner of the Excise Department when they went to submit a representation on the spurious liquor and deaths that took place in Jangareddygudem of West Godavari district.

The TDP leaders including party's State president K Atchannaidu, Payyavula Kesahv, Nimmakayala Chinarajappa, Adireddy Bhavani and others went to the excise department office to submit a representation to the officials demanding an inquiry into the deaths that took place in Jangareddygudem. However, they were held by the police before they could submit the plea.

The arrested MLAs were taken to Unguturu police station in Gannavaram mandal. The MLAs had a heated argument with the police as they were being arrested. The MLAs questioned the police over their arrests.

Some TDP functionaries were taken to Gannavaram police station.

Speaking to the media at the police staton, Atchannaidu questioned how the State government's revenue on liquor sales increased when it has declared that the liquor ban would be implemented in a phased manner. He alleged that the deaths that took place in Jangareddygudem were due to consumption of spurious liquor.

He said Chief Minister Y S jagan Mohan Reddy was telling lies in the Assembly stating that the deaths reported in Jangareddygudem were natural deaths. He has appealed to the people not to believe in the statements of the Chief Minister regarding the deaths in Jangareddygudem.

He questioned why there was so much discussion in the State on the liquor brands now. He said during the TDP rule there was no debate in the State on the quality of the liquor or deaths. Atchannaidu has appealed to the government not to sell the spurious and low quality liquor for want of money. He said the TDP would continue its struggle on the spurious liquor till the YSRCP government is brought down in the State.

TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh visited Unguturu police station and condemned the arrest of party MLAs.