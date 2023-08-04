Tension triggers in Punganur after YSRCP and TDP attacks each other during Naidu's tour

Live
Just In
Tense atmosphere prevailed in Punganur during TDP leader Chandrababu's visit on after YSRCP and TDP cadre attacked each other near Angallu in Annamayya district on Friday
The clashes led to the pelting of stones from both sides leading to the intervention of the police who resorted to lathi-charging and usage of tear gas to disperse the protesters. The current situation at the Punganur is tense.
It is learned that several people including police injured during the incidents besides police vehicles were set on fire as well. The police reportedly seized that guns at the spot. The District SP visited the injured police who are currently undergoing treatment in the hospital.
The YSRCP and TDP leaders accuse each other for the riots occurred in the Punganur. While TDP leader Varla Ramaiah wrote a letter to DGP on the violence, YSRCP government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy alleged that Chandrababu would stoop to any level for power and alleged Naidu of resorting to provocative statements.