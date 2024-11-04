TET Results Released in Amaravati

Amaravati: Minister Nara Lokesh announced the results of the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) on X (formerly Twitter) today. A total of 368,661 candidates appeared for the exam conducted across the state, with 187,256 individuals qualifying, resulting in a pass percentage of 50.79%.

Lokesh emphasized that the announcement is part of the government's commitment to fulfilling promises made to the youth and unemployed individuals of the state. Under the leadership of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, the government is taking significant steps towards addressing unemployment and providing opportunities in the education sector.

He also mentioned that, in line with their pledge to unemployed teachers, a mega DSE notification will be released soon. This initiative is expected to further support the recruitment of qualified educators in Andhra Pradesh.

The TET, conducted in July this year, is a critical step in ensuring that aspiring teachers meet the necessary qualifications to enter the educational workforce.