Textiles parks to be set up in Anantapur & Kurnool dists

Penukonda (Sri Sathya Sai district): Handlooms and Textiles Minister S Savitha has revealed plans to set-up Textiles Parks in Pamidi and Rayadurg in Anantapur district and in Emmiganur and Mylavaram in Kurnool.

Speaking with The Hans India, Minister Savitha informed that plans are afoot to set up weavers stalls throughout the State. Besides, weavers tools will be supplied to weavers at 90 per cent subsidy According to her, way back in 2015, the then TDP government alienated 90 acres for a textile park in Emmiganur, but the subsequent Jagan government cancelled the textile park and allocated the same fo r Jagananna housing. Someone approached the court and brought a stay order against the government’s decision post 2019. The textile park is now being processed by the present TDP government. As many as 5,000 jobs would be generated by the textile park.

Savitha said the government will soon announce it's textile policy. A few MPs came forward to release MPLADS for establishing weaver stalls, she added. The Minister stated that Health Minister Sathya Kumar was instrumental in setting up a mega textile park by the Central Ministry of Handlooms and Textiles with an investment of Rs 30 crore.