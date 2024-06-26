Thank you Kuppam: CM

Kuppam (Chittoor dist): Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu reaffirmed his commitment to development and welfare initiatives. In his first public meeting in Kuppam on Tuesday, after becoming the Chief Minister for the fourth term, Naidu expressed deep gratitude to the constituency for electing him as MLA eight times, which facilitated his rise to Chief Minister four times.

Naidu expressed a profound connection to Kuppam, stating, "If I have a rebirth, I prefer to be born in Kuppam." This visit was a gesture to seek blessings from the Kuppam people before embarking on state-wide initiatives aimed at shaping the state's future. He acknowledged the challenges ahead, citing an empty treasury and opaque total debts as significant burdens inherited from the previous administration. Despite these obstacles, Naidu, along with Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, committed to relentless efforts for the state's development. They plan to release seven white papers detailing the current state situation. He criticised the previous five years of governance, citing widespread rowdyism and anarchy. He highlighted the extensive looting of granite in Kuppam.

Naidu issued a stern warning against any future misconduct in the area saying that if anyone resorts to rowdyism in Kuppam that will be the last day for them.

Starting July 1, a new pension policy will be implemented, with secretariat staff disbursing pensions directly to beneficiaries' doorsteps, ensuring they receive Rs 7,000 on the same day. Additionally, all 185 Anna canteens across the state will be inaugurated simultaneously. Naidu emphasised his goal to eradicate poverty, aiming for Kuppam to become a zero-poverty constituency in the country.

To bolster Kuppam’s development, Naidu announced the revival of the defunct Kuppam Area Development Authority (KADA) and the appointment of a competent IAS officer. He also promised to expedite construction of the pending Kuppam airport, which will facilitate the export of perishable goods by air cargo, which will also enhance the logistic facilities in the region. Furthermore, efforts will be made to improve internet connectivity in remote villages by enhancing bandwidth.

On this occasion, the members of Chittoor district self-help groups have contributed Rs 4.50 cr for Amaravati capital construction. The cheque was handed over to the CM. MLAs from the erstwhile Chittoor district, MLC and Kuppam TDP coordinator Dr K Srikanth, former MLC G Srinivasulu, constituency incharge PS Munirathnam, Naidu PA P Manohar and others were present.