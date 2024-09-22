The baffling silence of swamijis

Tirupati : The issue of use of adulterated ghee in making of laddu prasadam of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala seems to be having its impact in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday swung into action and has asked the FSSAI authorities to conduct quality test of the ghee and other milk products being supplied by the A R Dairy which was one of the main dairies which supplied cow ghee to TTD for Rs 385 a kg.

This was the ghee which according to NDDB CALF lab reports contained animal fat like lard (pig fat) and tallow (beef fat). On the other hand, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddiramaiah ordered the endowments department to ensure that there was no possibility of any adulteration in any of the temple prasadams. He directed that only ghee supplied by Nandini Dairy should be used.



On the other hand, in Hyderabad various Hindu organisations burnt the effigies of former AP chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and demanded that cases be booked against him.

Meanwhile, BJP leader P Naveen Kumar Reddy demanded to know why the Matadhipati (seers) and Jeeyar swamijis in Tirumala were silent on this issue.

They are the ones who are supposed to the final authority on Agama Sastra and are supposed to guide the temple management in various rituals to be performed.

Naivedyam was also part of the rituals but it is shocking that were silent, he said. It may mentioned here that when The Hans India tried to contact them on Friday, they refused to react on the laddu controversy. “We never spoke on any issue and we shall not speak on this,” they told Hans.

While demanding that cases be booked against the former TTD chairmen, Eos and other officials, Naveen said as a first step their passports should be confiscated.