The Better India announces AP DGP Gautam Sawang as the best DGP in India

The Better India has announced AP DGP D Gautam Sawang as the best DGP in the country for his services to the people. The agency on Saturday released a list of 12 IAS, IPS and IFS officers who have rendered the best services in 2021. It has lauded DGP for rendering exceptional services to the people during last two years at the unprecedented times of coronavirus.



The agency said the DGP has taken initiative to provide immediate protection to many victims through the SOS button (option) in the Disha app. The agency explained that the use of technology has saved a lot of time in victims' complaints and expeditious investigations. The technology was used to solve 85% of cases, with a record 2,64,000 downloads in just five months via the SOS button option.



The Better India has praised Gautam Sawang for the services of Disha App launched for the protection of women from crime. It said the Disha App has achieved 12.57 lakh downloads in just five months.