"The council can stop the bill for four months," Chandrababu asserts in the video telecasted in the assembly

With the introduction of the resolution on the abolition of Legislative Council in the assembly on Monday, the members of the house are expressing their views on the bill. In the meantime, minister Paerni Nani has telecasted a video in the house related to TDP chief and former CM Chandrababuwho spoke against the council in the past when late YS Rajsekhar Reddy has set up the council in 2007.

In the video, Chandrababu said that there is no benefit for the formation of the council as it is meant only to accommodate the leaders who have lost in the elections. "Congress activists and leaders have been desperate to get political rehabilitation through the council," Naidu said in the video.

Chandrababu has seen saying that the council would be burdensome financially and will take more time to make the bills passed. On the other hand, he also noted that the bills sent to the council would have to tell their views in 4 months. If the stipulated time exceeds the bill automatically becomes the act.