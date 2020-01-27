Top
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

"The council can stop the bill for four months," Chandrababu asserts in the video telecasted in the assembly

"The council can stop the bill for four months," Chandrababu asserts in the video telecasted in the assemblyChandrababu Naidu
Highlights

With the introduction of the resolution on the abolition of Legislative Council in the assembly on Monday, the members of the house are expressing...

With the introduction of the resolution on the abolition of Legislative Council in the assembly on Monday, the members of the house are expressing their views on the bill. In the meantime, minister Paerni Nani has telecasted a video in the house related to TDP chief and former CM Chandrababuwho spoke against the council in the past when late YS Rajsekhar Reddy has set up the council in 2007.

In the video, Chandrababu said that there is no benefit for the formation of the council as it is meant only to accommodate the leaders who have lost in the elections. "Congress activists and leaders have been desperate to get political rehabilitation through the council," Naidu said in the video.

Chandrababu has seen saying that the council would be burdensome financially and will take more time to make the bills passed. On the other hand, he also noted that the bills sent to the council would have to tell their views in 4 months. If the stipulated time exceeds the bill automatically becomes the act.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

More From The Hans India

More >>
Breaking: AP Assembly passes the repeal of Legislative council bill27 Jan 2020 12:36 PM GMT

Breaking: AP Assembly passes the repeal of Legislative council bill

Do we need the council that halts the bills passed in Assembly: Jagan Mohan Reddy
Do we need the council that halts the bills passed in Assembly:...
Action Making Video From
Action Making Video From 'Aswathama'
Jana Sena MLA Rapaka Vara Prasad Rao backs Jagan
Jana Sena MLA Rapaka Vara Prasad Rao backs Jagan's decision on...
Mayor elections conclude in Hyderabad
Mayor elections conclude in Hyderabad

More From Entertainment

More >>
Action Making Video From 27 Jan 2020 12:05 PM GMT

Action Making Video From 'Aswathama'

A New Poster From
A New Poster From 'Sufna' Is Released
"Gabru…" Song Is Out From
'Gabru…' Song Is Out From 'ShubhMangalZyadaaSavdhaan'
Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar's 'Bell Bottom' Gets A New Release Date
Akshay Kumar Is Coming As
Akshay Kumar Is Coming As 'BachchanPandey'


Top