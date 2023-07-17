  • Menu
The Hans India celebrates 12th anniversary in Tirupati

The Hans India special correspondent G Sridharan cutting the cake celebrating the 12th anniversary of the organisation in Tirupati on Sunday
Highlights

The 12th anniversary of noted English daily ‘The Hans India’ was celebrated with great enthusiasm in Tirupati on Sunday.

Tirupati: The 12th anniversary of noted English daily 'The Hans India' was celebrated with great enthusiasm in Tirupati on Sunday.

The Hans India special correspondent G Sridharan cut the cake amid cheers from his colleagues in the bureau V Pradeep Kumar, Vani Mallela and K Radhakrishna, Circulation AGM G Rajendra Prasad, staff members P Chandrasekhar, K Chandrasekhar and others. They owed to uphold the spirit in keeping the journalism standards and work towards the betterment of the society and the people by covering uncovered areas and focussing more on unsung people.

