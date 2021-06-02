Top
The Hans India staff reporter Srinivasa Chary passes away

Highlights

East Godavari district reporter of The Hans India S Srinivasa Chary died of illness while undergoing treatment at GSL Hospital in Rajamahendravaram on Tuesday

Vijayawada: East Godavari district reporter of The Hans India S Srinivasa Chary died of illness while undergoing treatment at GSL Hospital in Rajamahendravaram on Tuesday.

He was 62.

He is survived by wife and two daughters.

Andhra Pradesh Union of Working Journalists general secretary M Srirama Murthy expressed heartfelt condolences to the sudden demise of the senior journalist. He recalled that earlier he worked for Andhra Prabha and Indian Express at Tirupati in several centres in AP and Telangana.

