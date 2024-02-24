There should be no delay in establishment of Christian symbols.

On February 23rd, the district president of the South Indian Tourist Council Jyothi George and the organizing president of the Peace Service Society Madagalam Prasad inspected the circles in Mariapuram and discussed with the media about their participation in development activities. The municipal officials in Kadapa have successfully implemented various initiatives in prominent circles and completed the construction of road extensions, footpaths, and parks.

They appreciated the development work and expressed their satisfaction. They successfully established a Christian symbol in the Venkateswara temple for Hindus in Masapeta circle and in the Almaspet circle for Muslims. However, they expressed their disappointment in not being able to establish a Christian symbol in the Mariapuram circle due to objections.

The city of Kadapa stated that equal importance was given to both religions at the conference of all religions. They stated that they have forgotten to establish Christian symbols to honor Christian beliefs. They requested officials to reconsider their views on the subject and show equal respect for all religions. In this matter, they requested officials to view all three religions equally and protect the interest of the people. They also identified the churches in Kadapa, Pedda Dargas, and Madanapalle in Maria Puram as tourist spots along with the temples and urged officials to recognize these places