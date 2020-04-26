Third phase of ration distribution to begin from April 29: Adimulapu Suresh

Yerragondapalem: The minister for education, Dr Adimulapu Suresh, announced that the government is taking all necessary measures to contain and control the Coronavirus in the state. He distributed fruits and essential commodities to sanitary workers and needy families in Yerragondapalem and Tripurantakam mandal on Sunday. He said that the government is extending possible help to the poor and migrant people.

The minister said that the government, which wants that no poor people to suffer in the war with Coronavirus is providing commodities through the rations shops and Rs 1000 financial assistance. He said that the government has already supplied the ration for two times this month and is ready to distribute for the third time on April 29. He advised the philanthropists also to come forward along with the government in helping the poor.

Suresh has also assured the farmers that the government made arrangements to provide MSP to their crops. He said that they arranged Rythu Bharosa Centers for storage as well as to provide a marketing facility to the produce. He asked the MGNREGAS workers to keep social distance in continuing their work and said that they are being offered a wage of Rs 232 per day. He noted that the DWCRA women in the district were benefitted from Rs 130 crores while Rs 1400crores in the state.