Third railway line works between Vizianagaram, Titlaghar inspected

Parvathipuram: Manyam District collector Nishanth Kumar along with RVNL Assistant General Manager Ch Vishnumurthy examined the third line works at Seethanagaram, Vikrampuram and Kotipam of Komarada mandal and at Belagam railway station of Parvathipuram on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, the collector said the third line project beteenn Vizianagaram and Titlaghar is being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 460 crores in Parvathipuram Manyam district. He said that Parvathipuram Railway Station Front Elevation should be undertaken depicting local culture and heritage. He said that after the construction of third line more passenger and express trains might be introduced for the convenience of passengers. RVNL Assistant General Manager Ch Vishnumurthy said that the third line works is being carried out systematically and the district administration of Parvathipuram Manyam is providing full support to carry out these works in the district.

The construction of the third line between Vizianagaram and Titlagarh is being undertaken at a cost of Rs 2,335.68 crores for a length of 265 km of which 44 kms are in Parvathipuram Manyam district. Three major bridges, six RUBs and 135 minor bridges are being constructed in Parvathipuram Manyam district. Works from Kuneru to Sitanagaram are underway in Parvathipuram Manyam district. As part of the works, additional foot over bridge, new PRS and booking office at Parvathipuram, new station buildings with better facilities at Kuneru, Gumada, Parvathipuram and Sitanagaram are coming up. Senior DGM of Railway E V Gurunadha Rao, tahsildars and railway staff were present.