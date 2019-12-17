Thiru Kalyanotsavam at Antharvedi from Feb 1 in Rajamahendravaram

Rajamahendravaram: The ten-day Thiru Kalyanotsavam of Sri Lakshmi Nrusimha Swamy of Antharvedi will be held from February 1 to 10 and lakhs of devotees will witness the celestial wedding. All the vahana sevas will be performed in the evenings and kalyanam of the Lord will be held in the midnight.

According to the Temple Executive Officer and Assistant Commissioner Chakradhar Rao, on the first day (Radha Sapthami) Gramotsavam will be held in the evening in which Surya, Dhoopa and Chandra Prabha vahana seva, on the second day, Garuda vahana seva, third day Hamsa and Sesha vahana sevas will be performed. On fourth day, kalyanam of the Lord will be performed at 12.32 midnight in Mrugasira nakshatram, Tula raasi and Pushakara lagnam.

Prior to that in the evening Panchamukha Anjaneya, Garuda sevas will be performed. On fifth day (Bhisma Ekadasi) Radhotsavam will be performed. On sixth day Gaja and Ponna vahana sevas, on seventh day Hanamtha and Simha vahana sevas, on eighth day Rajadhiraja and Ashwa vahana sevas, on ninth day Pushpaka vahana sevas and on 10th day Pushpaka and Teppotsava seavas will be performed.

Necessary arrangements will be made for the holy fete as lakhs of devotees throng the temple mainly on kalyanotsavam and Radhotsavams.