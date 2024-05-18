Live
Just In
‘Siddharth 40’ gets an announcement; Sri Ganesh to direct it
Celebrated actor Siddharth, known for his discerning script choices and exceptional performances, is set to embark on a new cinematic venture titled 'Siddharth 40'.
Celebrated actor Siddharth, known for his discerning script choices and exceptional performances, is set to embark on a new cinematic venture titled 'Siddharth 40'. Having captivated audiences across Bollywood, Telugu, and Tamil industries over two decades, Siddharth's latest collaboration promises to be a testament to his enduring passion for cinema.
In this upcoming project, helmed by director Sri Ganesh of '8 Thottakkal' fame and produced by Arun Viswa of Shanthi Talkies, Siddharth finds himself in the company of promising young minds with a shared vision for delivering compelling content.
Expressing his enthusiasm for the project, Siddharth remarked, "I am thrilled to collaborate with such a talented team that shares my commitment to creating impactful cinema. The script narrated by Sri Ganesh intrigued me, and Arun Viswa's dedication to elevating the industry with quality cinema is truly inspiring."
Director Sri Ganesh lauded Siddharth's versatility, citing his ability to embody the duality of youthful vigor and mature depth. Producer Arun Viswa echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the film's aim to captivate audiences of all ages and backgrounds.
'Siddharth 40' is poised to commence shooting in June, with further details about the cast and crew to be unveiled soon. As anticipation mounts, fans eagerly await another cinematic gem from the talented Siddharth and his visionary collaborators.