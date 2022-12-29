Thiruvabharanam Mahotsavam on January 14

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): Rajanagaram MLA Jakkampudi Raja said Thiruvabharanam (sacred ornaments of Lord Ayyappan) Mahotsavam will be held on January 14, the day of Makara Sankranthi, in Swami Ayyappa temple on the banks of Godavari river.

He said a grand procession with the jewellery will be taken out from their residence in Danavaipeta at 2.30 pm to Ayyappa temple. Lord Ayyappa will be adorned with ornaments and will give darshan of Makara Jyothi after 6.30 pm.

He disclosed the details at a meeting here on Wednesday in which representatives of Sri Dharma Shasta Spiritual Centre Challa Sankara Rao, Polasanapalli Hanumantha Rao, Amanchi Anjaneya Guru Swami and Thota Subba Rao also participated.

P Hanumantha Rao said that a shed has been constructed with the help of Manthena Keshava Raju for conducting food donation this year. Thota Subbarao said Ayyappa temple is a mirror of the history of Rajamahendravaram.