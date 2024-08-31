This is golden era for fishermen: MLA Dagumati

Nellore: Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu for their initiative in establishing a fishing harbour at Juvvala Dinne village, Kavali MLA Dagumati Venkata Krishna Reddy described that this is golden era for fishermen community as they are going to become rich in near future.

Addressing the gathering after PM Narendra Modi and CM Naidu virtually inaugurated Fishing Harbour at Juvvala Dinne village of Bogolu mandal from Maharashtra State on Friday, MLA Krishna Reddy reminded that earlier fishermen were forced to migrate to other areas to eke out a living. But now, with the establishment of fishing harbour, there is no need for them to leave their native place, he said, adding that there is a possibility of getting 40,000 tonnes of fish from the sea per year.

The MLA asserted that Kavali is going to be transformed as industrial hub with the construction of Ramayapatnam Port and airport as number port-related industries will be set up with the initiation of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

District Collector O Anand stated that it is a boon for fishermen that the fishing harbour was constructed in 76.89 acres at a cost of Rs 288.8 crore in Juvvala Dinne village. He informed that fishermen of nine mandals in the district can have mechanised boats at 40% subsidy as they formed Join Liability Groups (JLGs) under Pradhana Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY). Under this scheme, beneficiaries have to pay only 10 per cent of the price to purchase mechanised boat, as banks will give the remaining amount as loan at 40 per cent subsidy.

Fisheries JD Nageswara Rao, Bogolu ZPTC Sulochanamma, fisher men in big numbers were present.