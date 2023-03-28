This is 'non-performing' govt, lashes out Nara Lokesh

Penukonda: TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh Yuva Galam padayatra which entered 52nd day here in Anantapur district drew wide support from youth and women who came on to the streets to have a glimpse of the young leader. Hundreds of party workers and sympathisers walked with him in the scorching son.

Members of Vaddera community met Lokesh from Chalamaiahgaripalle, Chintamanupalle, Ragimekalapalle, Rampuram and Kondapuram to share their problems with him. They complained that the government welfare schemes were not reaching them nor is the NREGS scheme implemented in their villages. Neither is there road connectivity to their villages. They were also deprived of subsidy loans.

Lokesh responding to their grievances stating that the present government is a non-performing government and that injustice has been meted out to all sections of people under YSRCP rule. The community quarries have been hijacked by the YSRCP goons. The government had announced multiple toothless corporations to the BC communities and merely deceived the people, he said and promised to undo all the injustice meted out to various communities when TDP takes over reins of government in 2024.

The Nayee Brahmin community members also interacted with Lokesh at Jenabandlapalle in Gorantla mandal.

They urged for coverage under free insurance of the barbers and cultural artistes and pensions to those who crossed the age of 50 years. They also sought representation to the community in Legislative Council and subsidised loans.

The TDP leader promised to come to the rescue of Nayee Brahmin community and give representation to them in the Council apart from extending welfare schemes to all BC communities and facilitating subsidy loans to them. Lokesh received a rousing welcome in Gorantla and he waved to the crowds and oblized for selfies to youth and women.